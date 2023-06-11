Scottish ex-first minister released without charge

LONDON, June 11. /TASS/. Scotland's former first minister (2014-2023) Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge after being questioned as part of the police inquiry into the alleged financial misconduct by the Scottish National Party's (SNP), the Sky News television channel said on Sunday, citing a police statement.

The former first minister and SNP leader was arrested by Police Scotland on Sunday morning but was later released without charge, pending further investigation.

Sturgeon, 52, stepped down as the Scottish first minister and SNP leader earlier in the year.