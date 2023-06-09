Ukraine fires more than 200 shells at Belgorod Region over day, says governor

TASS, June 9. More than 200 shells were fired by Ukrainian forces on the territory of the Belgorod Region during the day, with the largest number of shells hitting the territory of the border town of Shebekino, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"[The enemy] fired 195 pieces of various ammunition and dropped six explosives from drones at the Shebekino district. Three civilians were wounded: a man with shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities and armpit area, a man with shrapnel wounds to the foot, forearm and back, and a man with an open chest wound," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the town of Shebekino, the shells hit residential areas and an industrial zone. The number of destroyed and damaged houses and cars is being clarified.

The governor added that over 20 shells hit the Belgorod, Volokonovsky and Graivoronsky districts; there were no casualties. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a kamikaze drone attempted to attack an infrastructure facility near the village of Staroselye. Four enemy drones attacked the village of Vyazovoye, with one of them being shot down, and three falling by themselves. One civilian received minor shrapnel wounds.