Death toll of cider poisoning in Ulyanovsk Region grows to 20

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The number of people who died from poisoning by a cider beverage in the Ulyanovsk Region has increased to 20, the regional Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

"Ulyanovsk Region medics do everything they can to save the lives and health of the people who suffered from poisoning. According to the most recent information, a total of 51 cases of poisoning by alcoholic beverages have been registered in the region so far. Unfortunately, 20 people could not have been saved," the report says.

A total of 31 people remain under medical supervision in medium to severe condition. A number of victims seem to be recovering, the medics say.