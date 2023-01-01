Russians consider lifting of Crimea water blockade one of special op’s key events — poll

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Most Russians consider Crimea’s water supply getting unblocked to be the foremost event of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

The researchers point out that, while the settlement of the conflict will be a lengthy process, the people of Russia are already talking about the meaningful achievements of the special military operation.

"The special military operation’s most monumental events, as Russians see them, were Crimea’s water supply being unblocked (85%), the complete liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic and a significant portion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (80%), and Russian society rallying around Russia’s service members (79%),” the poll revealed.

The respondents also noted the change of the status of the Sea of Azov (became an internal body of water of Russia), which prevented NATO from establishing naval bases on the coast (79%). In addition, 79% of respondents noted that the residents of the new territories are now able to live in accordance with their traditions and culture as well as communicate in their native language.

Meanwhile, 77% of respondents pointed out the increased sense of responsibility for their own future and the future of the country in general.

The accession of the four new regions (DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions) was named a significant event by 76% of respondents.

The poll took place on December 27 and sampled 1,600 adult Russians.