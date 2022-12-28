Gaidar Forum will not be held in early January — organizer

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Gaidar Forum will not be held in early January 2023, the press service of the Presidential Academy (RANEPA) told TASS.

"The format of the forum, which brings together experts, government and business representatives on a single floor once per year requires revision, including from the standpoint of the format of working with the expert community. The need to change the long-standing systems of behavior and interaction with external and internal audiences suggests a need for changes, which require more frequent discussions about the key challenges in socioeconomic activity by experts with public authorities and development institutions," the press service said, adding that the Forum will not be held in early January 2023.

"The Presidential Academy, with its recognized expert potential and broad analytical base, is holding such discussions on its platform in an operative mode and responds daily to all assignments and requests from government authorities," the press service said.

The Gaidar Forum is an annual international research and practical conference in the economic sphere, held since 2010. The Presidential Academy, the Gaidar Institute of Economic Policy and the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia act as the Forum’s organizers.