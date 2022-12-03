Security service claims pro-Russian brochures found at Ukrainian Orthodox churches

KIEV, December 3. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed that its officers had seized pro-Russian brochures at several buildings owned by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church - Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

"The security service has completed its counter-intelligence efforts at UOC-MP facilities located in the regions of Zakarpatye, Rovno and Zhitomir. Pro-Kremlin printed products were found in storages on the territory of those dioceses," the SBU said on its official Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the report, symbols of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party were found at the St. Nicholas's Monastery of Hust Diocese of Ukrainian Orthodox.

"On the territory of the Rovno and Ostrog diocese, SBU officers found Belarusian rubles and brochures containing calls for a peace deal [with Russia]," SBU said.

"Individuals maintaining contacts with Russian citizens were identified" at St. Anastasia of Rome's Convent and two priories in the Zhitomir Region.

"These contacts are now being investigated by SBU officers," the service said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s president, Vladimir Zelensky, issued a decree to enact a resolution of the National Security and Defense Council on Certain Aspects of the Activities of Religious Organizations in Ukraine and the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions), essentially aimed at banning the UOC. More specifically, he issued orders to submit a bill to parliament on banning "religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in the Russian Federation," stepping up "measures to identify and counter subversive activities by Russian special services in Ukraine’s religious sphere," and scrutinizing the Charter governing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for signs of ecclesiastical and canonic links with the Moscow Patriarchate.