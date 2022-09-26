Turnout at Kherson Region referendum reached 63.58% over four days — officials

KHERSON, September 26. /TASS/. The Kherson Region elections commission has recorded a turnout of 63.58% over the four days of the voting at the referendum for the region to join Russia, Marina Zakharova, the chairwoman of regional elections commission, told reporters on Monday.

"Turnout reached 63.58% as day 4 of the voting at the Kherson Region referendum came to an end," she said.

She also said that "provocations from the Ukrainian side have been recorded today." "For example, in the Golaya Pristan district of the Kinburn Spit, the polling station the election commission had to delay their trip there a little because of the threat of artillery shelling. The polling station election commission did work. Ballots were taken from citizens and it returned safely," Zakharova said.

The Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions decided to hold referendums to join Russia as a federation constituents. Voting in all those territories is taking place from September 23-27. On Monday morning, Zakharova said that the referendum in the Kherson Region succeeded, as the turnout had exceeded 50%.