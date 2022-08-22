Killed journalist Darya Dugina was Ukrainian secret services’ sole target

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The assassination of Russian journalist Darya Dugina had been thoroughly planned in advance, while her father, public figure Alexander Dugin, was not of interest to the Ukrainian secret services, a source in the Russian law enforcement told TASS.

"Those who plotted the murder of Darya Dugina studied her daily routine and habits. When they set off the explosive device, those who remotely exploded the car were certain that Dugina was alone. Her father was not the killers’ target," the source said.

Dugina was killed when her car exploded as it travelled along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, in the Moscow Region, in the evening of August 20. The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the federal agency, it had been masterminded by the Ukrainian secret services and executed by Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia following the crime.

TASS has learned that Dugina travelled to the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics this past summer, where she covered the events happening there. While on that trip, she represented a French publication, among other outlets, because she spoke good French. The woman also collected data on the national battalion Azov that’s banned in Russia. A memorial service is planned for August 23 and will take place in Ostankino.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree to bestow an Order of Courage to Dugina post-mortem for her courage and selflessness in pursuing her professional duties.