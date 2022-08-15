Australia to build plant to produce mRNA vaccines

SYDNEY, August 15. /TASS/. Australia’s first facility to produce vaccines based on the mRNA technology developed by Moderna will be built in Melbourne, the country’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

"Onshore manufacturing of life-saving mRNA vaccines took a major step forward today, with the Australian Government, Moderna and the Victorian Government finalizing all arrangements for the 10-year partnership," the cabinet said in a statement. "Under the agreements, an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility will be built at Monash University, helping protect Australians against future pandemics, supporting local industry and creating highly skilled local jobs."

The prime minister also said Moderna will also establish its headquarters and a Regional Research Centre in Victoria.

"The partnership will lead to a world-class mRNA ecosystem based in Melbourne, attract highly skilled staff and expand local capability through joint ventures with leading Australian research organizations," the statement said.

Once operational, the facility will be able to produce up to 100 million vaccine doses every year, reducing Australia’s dependence on imported mRNA and helping protect Australians against future pandemics, and new strains of the coronavirus.