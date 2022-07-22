FSB nabs Russian national in Crimea for attempt to join Ukrainian army’s ranks

SIMFEROPOL, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a resident of St. Petersburg in Crimea upon his attempt to illegally cross the border and join the Ukrainian army to carry out subversive acts against Russian troops and civilians, the FSB’s regional branch reported on Friday.

"A 35-year-old resident of the city of St. Petersburg was apprehended on the territory of the Republic of Crimea for his intent to illegally cross the Russian state border and join an illegal armed formation on the territory of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement.

"It has been established that the citizen maintained communications with militants of Ukrainian nationalist formations and planned to join them to participate in any unlawful acts, in particular, those of subversive and terrorist nature, against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and civilians," the statement says.