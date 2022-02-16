Covid may be severe in patients with Delta as well as Omicron variants - health minister

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Covid-19 may be more severe in patients infected with the Delta Covid variant as well as in those infected with Omicron, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"The Delta and Omicron variants are still circulating in Russia. Of course, Delta patients have a more severe form of the disease. But I should indicate that the patients infected with the Omicron variant, including those with underlying chromic conditions, also arrive at intensive care units in critical condition," he said at a meeting of the government’s anti-coronavirus coordination council.

Murashko reminded that vaccination and revaccination are vital in protecting against a severe course of the disease.

According to the latest statistics, more than 415.5 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 5.8 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 14,659,880 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. The country’s latest data indicates 342,383 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.