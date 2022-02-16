{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

Covid may be severe in patients with Delta as well as Omicron variants - health minister

Mikhail Murashko reminded that vaccination and revaccination are vital in protecting against a severe course of the disease

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Covid-19 may be more severe in patients infected with the Delta Covid variant as well as in those infected with Omicron, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"The Delta and Omicron variants are still circulating in Russia. Of course, Delta patients have a more severe form of the disease. But I should indicate that the patients infected with the Omicron variant, including those with underlying chromic conditions, also arrive at intensive care units in critical condition," he said at a meeting of the government’s anti-coronavirus coordination council.

Murashko reminded that vaccination and revaccination are vital in protecting against a severe course of the disease.

According to the latest statistics, more than 415.5 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than 5.8 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 14,659,880 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. The country’s latest data indicates 342,383 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Hainan province holds series of events to celebrate Lantern Festival
Residents of the island and tourists were able to watch a light show, artist performances, take stroll through the decorated streets and try a traditional holiday dish
Read more
Russia notifies OSCE it will not take part in Ukraine-requested consultations — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov noted Russia is not conducting any serious military activities that are to be reported under the Vienna Document
Read more
Putin willing to hold talks on security issues, Kremlin spokesman says
Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Approval of Sputnik V vaccine by WHO imminent — expert
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light
Read more
State Duma to send appeal to Russian president on recognizing Donetsk, Lugansk republics
The decision was supported by 351 lawmakers, with 16 votes against it and one abstention
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions to increase standoff around Ukraine — Chinese Foreign Ministry
"China calls on all sides to adhere to rational approach, to settle the crisis around Ukraine and the corresponding problems via dialogue and negotiations," Wang Wenbin said
Read more
ROC ice hockey team to clash with Denmark in quarterfinals of 2022 Olympics
This will be their 2nd encounter at the ongoing Olympics as Team ROC defeated earlier Denmark 2-0 in their group stage match
Read more
Russian defense chief sends warning message to US, NATO with visit to Syria — expert
Sergey Shoigu’s visit to Russia’s Hmeymim air base and Tartus naval logistics facility points to the "significance that Russia attaches to these facilities in global stand-off," Charles Abi Nader noted
Read more
Kiev moves western weapons to Donbass — Donetsk leader
Accroding to Denis Pushilin, the situation looks unstable in general
Read more
US has no plans to deploy missiles in Ukraine — Biden
Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine
Read more
No reason for Russia to invade Ukraine on Feb 16 - deputy envoy to UN
This is very ridiculous and strange, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Russia does not want any war, believes in Minsk Accords — Putin-Scholz meeting
The first face-to-face meeting of the two leaders since Scholz took office lasted slightly over three hours and received high marks from both of them
Read more
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying Progress spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur
It is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at 10:08 am Moscow time on February 17
Read more
Troops in Russia’s south, west returning to barracks after massive drills — top brass
Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts that have accomplished their tasks today begin heading to their military garrisons, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov informed
Read more
Ukraine crisis fomented by those dissatisfied with Russia's security role, says diplomat
According to Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey, Russia has recently seized the initiative in terms of ensuring regional and international security
Read more
Press review: Donbass recognition on hold and why Russia had to flex its military muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 16th
Read more
EU will not impose preventive sanctions against Russia due to some EU countries — expert
The alignment of forces on the issue of sanctions against Russia has not fundamentally changed since 2014, Dmitry Suslov notes
Read more
State Duma to consider two competing appeals to president on Donbass — speaker
The State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots on Monday supported both versions of the appeal
Read more
Ukraine may make concessions based on Minsk Agreements, envoy says
What these concessions could be is just to recognize some sort of special status of this region, to finally have a political resolution, to have elections when security and other conditions are met, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadim Pristaiko said
Read more
Russia makes no military preparations, military drills to end as planned — senior MP
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the Russian security guarantee initiatives have already had their role, ‘shaking up’ Western partners, "making them comprehend the situation as a whole, not just its individual segments that are more advantageous for the West"
Read more
China blasts inflated war hype by US, notes harm to Ukraine’s socio-economic stability
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed hope that the West "will cease to spread such false information, will do more to facilitate peace, mutual trust, and cooperation"
Read more
Russia doesn’t take statements by NATO chief seriously any longer — MFA
Maria Zakharova said she was hoping constructive talks with the US and NATO on security guarantees would continue
Read more
Russia is ready for security talks with West if they don’t scuttle Russia’s demands
Lavrov said the West was now presenting Russia’s proposals, which it had rejected over the past two or three years, as its own
Read more
Kiev to view Moscow recognizing DPR, LPR as ‘de facto exit’ from Minsk-2 — top diplomat
At the same time, Moscow repeatedly stressed that Russia is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Ukraine lacks courage to admit unwillingness to fulfill Minsk accords — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, this happens because the Ukraine's authorities understand that the entire international community emphasizes the relevance of the agreements
Read more
Kremlin points to high probability of Kiev unleashing military attack on Donbass
Despite weeks of intensive international negotiations on de-escalation in Ukraine, the tension between Kiev and Moscow is not abating, Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Any missile launch may be perceived as nuclear strike amid tensions — security official
"Hardly anyone, except specialists, comes to realize that modern systems spot launches of missiles quite quickly but cannot identify whether these missiles carry nuclear weapons," Mikhail Popov noted
Read more
LPR’s security forces foiled terrorist attack in Lugansk — report
A Lugansk resident alerted the State Security Ministry about finding an object that resembles a homemade explosive device in a trash bin at the Friendship of the People’s Park
Read more
Western media tried hard to trigger war in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
"For the first time ever in the history of humanity not only a suspect aggressor country, but also a potential victim country in the American media show both denied all plans, stubbornly dictated by the Anglo-Saxon mass media," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia cannot ignore US’ free interpretation of indivisible security principle — Putin
The President recalled that this principle includes not only the right to choose ways of ensuring own security and join any military unions or alliances, but also the liability not to strengthen one’s security at the expense of the security of other countries
Read more
Kiev troops open fire at Donetsk People Republic’s southern areas - JCCC
In the past 24 hours, DPR reported four shelling incidents targeting its territory
Read more
Crimea drills over, troops returning to permanent bases
The special trains will deliver the military hardware to the regions where the troops are permanently stationed, in particular, in Dagestan and North Ossetia
Read more
Russia to do everything it can to avoid war with Ukraine — parliament speaker
Valentina Matviyenko is convinced that there have been no objective reasons to accuse Russia of aggressive plans
Read more
Issue of Ukraine’s membership in any alliances not on agenda — German chancellor
The freedom of the choice of alliances, the fundamental Helsinki principles cannot be a subject for discussion, Olaf Scholz also pointed out
Read more
Italian political scientist believes Putin won three victories in situation around Ukraine
Lucio Caracciolo also recalled Moscow's role in regaining control of the situation in Kazakhstan and the growing Russian influence in Africa
Read more
Press review: Could Putin de-escalate and EU targets Russian embassies, arms exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 15th
Read more
Zelensky: Ukraine wants peace, seeks to resolve all problems through talks
Both Donbass and Crimea will return to Ukraine exclusively through diplomacy, the President said
Read more
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Read more
Western states want to spark conflict in Ukraine but not to fight themselves — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, as soon as "these screams about war in Ukraine" calm down for a moment, "a signal comes from America, and this hysteria begins to get fueled; that is, it is clear who needs this war"
Read more
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
Read more
"Appropriate means" used against US submarine in Russian waters — defense ministry
A nuclear-powered submarine belonging to the US Navy defied the warnings to leave Russia’s territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Laughing it up over West’s media hype: Putin jokes about ‘Russian plans to invade Ukraine’
The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky: big business tycoons, diplomats make mistake by leaving Ukraine
The Ukrainian president stressed that his own family remained in Kiev
Read more
Large-scale movements of troops observed in Ukraine near DPR and LPR — Kremlin spokesman
On February 11, Kiev requested Russia provide, within 48 hours, explanations concerning its "military activities" in areas adjacent to Ukraine’s borders, including in Crimea
Read more
Putin, Scholz to deliberate over Nord Stream 2 and Ukraine crisis
The German Chancellor will visit Moscow on February 15
Read more
Putin-Scholz talks end, lasting more than three hours
After the negotiations the leaders will tell journalists about the outcome at the press conference
Read more
Recognition of Donbass republics not in line with Minsk accords, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the State Duma’s request "really is a very clear sign indicating the mood of lawmakers and the nation’s prevailing public opinion"
Read more
Putin to endorse Russia’s reaction to US, NATO responses at appropriate moment — Kremlin
Earlier on Monday, the Russian President discussed this issue with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
DPR head says 130 mass graves of people killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed
Read more
Russia to provide response to Ukraine should it attack or kill Russian citizens — envoy
Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states
Read more