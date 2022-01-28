Antivaccinists have the right to speak out, but disinformation is not allowed - Medvedev

GORKI, January 28. /TASS/. People opposed to vaccination have the right to express their opinion freely, but must not be allowed to spread false information or sow panic, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"Every person has the right to have an opinion," he said. "There is nothing wrong with expressing it among your family members. But you must think of consequences before doing it publicly, for example on social networks. <…> However, this [expressing certain views on social networks] does not make you legally accountable."

"But when social networks or media are used to deliberately spread false information, aimed at sowing panic <…>, there must be a responsibility for that. And it exists, including criminal responsibility in some cases," he continued. "False information, which is being disseminated on purpose, with the goal of paralyzing some activities or sowing panic, must be punishable. There is liability, and, as far as I know, it has already been applied in practice in some cases.".