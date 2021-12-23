Court arrests two men who beat up Olympic Champ Soloviev

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ruled to place under arrest two men, suspected of beating up Russia’s 2014 Olympics figure skating champion Dmitry Soloviev in downtown Moscow earlier this week, Moscow Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS on Thursday.

"Taking into consideration the prosecutors’ stance, the court ruled to place in custody until January 21 another suspect in the case of inflicting bodily harm upon an Olympic champion in figure skating, Dmitry Soloviev," prosecutors said.

Earlier, the court ruled to arrest another suspect in the case, Vladislav Yakovtsev.

Soloviev was beaten up outside a karaoke club in downtown Moscow on December 21. He was hospitalized after the attack. Two attackers were taken to police shortly after the incident.

Soloviev, 32, is the gold medal winner of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in the team competition (Ice Dancing in pair with Yekaterina Bobrova) and he is the silver medal winner of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang (also in pair with Bobrova in the team competition).