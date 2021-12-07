Russian film 'Unclenching the Fists' makes Oscar Best Foreign Film long-list

NEW YORK, December 7. /TASS/. Russian film 'Unclenching the Fists" by director Kira Kovalenko has made the Academy Awards 2022 nomination long-list in the Best Foreign Film category, according to the information made available by the academy on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of the Russian Oscar Committee Pavel Chukhrai announced the film's nomination by Russia back in October.

The film takes place in North Ossetia, and focuses on a family of a man named Zaur, who is strict with his children, and does not know the difference between being a caring father and an overprotective one.

Kovalenko studied under the award-winning Russian filmmaker Alexander Sokurov.

Unclenching the Fists won the Grand Prize in Cannes’ 'Un Certain Regard' (Certain Glance) award this year.