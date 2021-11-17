Cybersecurity threats grow by leaps and bounds worldwide — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, has pointed to the fast growth of cybersecurity threats in the modern world.

"These days we are witnesses to a quick growth of threats to national security involving the criminal use of information and communication technologies. There have been more cases of unauthorized access to information and banking accounts and the proliferation of malware and unlawful information," Patrushev said at a meeting of the CIS security councils’ secretaries in Moscow on Wednesday.

Patrushev stressed that attempts at interference in the computer technologies-operated government and financial systems were becoming more frequent.

"The transborder nature of the aforesaid threats and the capability of staging cyberattacks from the territories of third countries require more effective cooperation in this field," Patrushev said.

In his closing remarks at the meeting Patrushev said that on all issues that he had mentioned coordinated measures would be devised for the CIS organizations concerned to take in 2022. The reports and statements will be summarized in a special collection to be used for further work.