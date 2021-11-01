Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ in climate change fight

GLASGOW, November 1. /TASS/. World leaders need to be on "a war-like footing" and launch a "vast military-style campaign" in order to tackle the climate change crisis, Prince Charles said in his address to the climate summit in Glasgow on Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how devastating a global, cross-border threat can be. Climate change and biodiversity loss are no different — in fact, they pose an even greater existential threat, to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing," the Prince of Wales said.

He added that the transformation of fossil fuel-based economy to renewable "will take trillions, not billions, of dollars."

"Here, we need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector," the prince said urging the world leaders to find practical ways to rescue the planet.

More than 100 world leaders are taking part in the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, which kicked off on October 31.