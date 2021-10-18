Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 from COVID-19 complications — family

NEW YORK, October 18. /TASS/. Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell died at the age of 84 due to complications from a coronavirus infection, the Powell family said in a statement Monday.

"General Colin L. Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19," the statement says.

According to the Powell family, the former Secretary of State was fully vaccinated. He was receiving medical care at the Walter Reed National Medical Center, Maryland.

Between 2001 and 2005, Powell served as the Secretary of State in George Bush Jr.s’ administration. He became the first African American to take this office.

Between 1989 and 1993, he served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; between 1987 and 1989 he served as the National Security Advisor to President Ronald Reagan.