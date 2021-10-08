Kremlin congratulates Russian journalist Muratov on Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin congratulated Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, who won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, noting his talent, courage and commitment to the ideals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We congratulate Dmitry Muratov, he consistently works in line with his ideals, he is committed to [them]. He is talented and brave. <…>," Peskov said.

Answering the question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to congratulate Muratov on this award, the Kremlin spokesman noted that had no such information so far. "We have just learned about it, so give us a little time."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and Philippine journalist Maria Ressa. The committee has decided to award the prize "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

Dmitry Muratov is one of the founders of the Russian Novaya Gazeta newspaper. He was the publication’s editor-in-chief from 1995 to 2017 and took this post again in 2019. Muratov is the first Russian to become a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Earlier, this award was received by Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990.