Russian firefighters battling wildfires engulfing 1.5 mln hectares

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Firefighters are extinguishing wildfires in Russia’s regions engulfing 1.5 million hectares, 78 wildfires that engulfed more than 70,000 hectares were extinguished in the past 24 hours, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"According to regional forestry departments, 78 wildfires engulfing 70,356 hectares were extinguished in Russia in the past 24 hours. As of 00:00 Moscow time on August 17, 2021, 139 forest fires were raging on a total area of 1,501,817 hectares. Work to extinguish them is in progress," the statement said.

As many as 7,145 people, as well as 1,335 pieces of equipment and 23 aircraft are involved in firefighting efforts. Another 61 planes are monitoring the situation.