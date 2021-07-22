People infected with Gamma Covid variant were not inoculated - Vector center

MOSCOW, July 23./TASS/. Isolated infections involving the Gamma Covid variant have been in patients who were not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" said on Tuesday.

"Cases singled out within the framework of genetic monitoring in the Russian Federation are isolated. In all cases when the Gamma variant was identified those were the first time when the patients were infected with the novel coronavirus," the center said in a report, adding that those infected had not been vaccinated.

It also said that "the tendencies seen across the globe show that the Gamma variant is being ousted by the Delta variant". This may suggest that in Russia, the competitive advantages of Delta will prevent the potential spread of the Gamma variant.

The research center also said that there is no proof for now that the Gamma variant causes a more serious course of the disease than other mutations.