Russia documents 20,616 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia has documented 20,616 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,493,557, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.38%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,453 cases have been documented in the Moscow Region (compared to 2,722 the day before, the highest daily figure in the region since the start of the pandemic), 1,374 in St. Petersburg, 336 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 318 in the Bryansk Region, 315 in Buryatia.

Currently, there are 374,975 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow has documented 6,209 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,352,392.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.46%. The day before, 7,246 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow documented 121 deaths from the novel coronavirus compared to 124 the day before, which was the highest daily death toll in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic. The overall death toll has reached 22,331.

Meanwhile, 4,854 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, with 1,153,145 patients recovering in Moscow in total. Currently, there are 176,916 active COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 652 in the past 24 hours compared to 611 deaths on previous day, taking the total to 134,545.

This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day since the pandemic began. The provisional death rate stands at 2.45%.

In the past 24 hours, 119 people died from COVID-19 in St. Petersburg followed by the Nizhny Novgorod Region (27), Buryatia (21), the Irkutsk Region (21) and the Krasnodar Region (18).

Patients' recoveries

In the past 24 hours, 14,697 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recovery count to 4,984,037.

The recovery rate is approximately 90.7% of all cases.

In particular, 2,283 patients were released in St. Petersburg, 1,181 — in the Moscow Region, 265 — in the Voronezh Region, 243 — in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 209 — in the Omsk Region.