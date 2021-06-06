Montenegro to receive 40,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V in coming days — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. / TASS /. Montenegro expects to receive about 40,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V jab in the coming days, Minister of Economic Development Jakov Milatovic told TASS on the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum’s sidelines.

"We expect some 40,000 vaccine doses from Russia in the following days," he said.

According to Montenegro’s minister, the country has already received 10,000 doses of Sputnik V from Russia. Currently, four vaccines are used in the republic: Russia's Sputnik V, British-Swedish AstraZeneca, US Pfizer and the Chinese company Sinopharm’s jab. The minister mentioned that it enabled to inoculate 30% of the population aged over 18, while the share of those vaccinated continued growing.

Milatovic also drew attention to the stabilizing epidemiological situation in Montenegro. "We only have 600 active [COVID-19] cases across the country, which is 0.1% of the population, while some areas of the republic, such as coastal areas, are almost completely free of coronavirus," he went on to say.

Milatovic noted that Montenegro's government had taken necessary measures amid the start of the tourist season, including the health protocols adoption to maintain epidemiological safety. "It stipulates vaccination of those employed in the tourism sector," the minister said.

The supplies of Russia’s Sputnik V jab have contributed to the recovery of Montenegro’s tourism industry, Milatovic told.

"I would like to note the invaluable merits of Russian science in the global fight against COVID-19, especially the Sputnik V vaccine’s development. These efforts are also valuable in terms of combating coronavirus in Montenegro as the vaccination with Sputnik V was launched here in early spring," Milatovic said.

Montenegro’s minister expressed gratitude to the Russian government for the vaccine supply. "This not only became a blessing for the people of Montenegro but also enabled us to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country for the benefit of tourists and the tourism industry," he stressed.

Milatovic noted that participation in the SPIEF was an honor for him. "This is the first time in the past few years that the Montenegrin government’s representative is visiting Russia. And I believe, this is a good step to support economic relations with the focus on tourism," the minister went on to say.

"Despite all the challenges the world still faces due to the pandemic, I can see that the forum was arranged very well and I would like to congratulate the organizers on this," Milatovic concluded.