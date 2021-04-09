Moscow's 20,000 recovered coronavirus patients donate blood plasma

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. As many as 20,000 recovered coronavirus patients have donated blood plasma in Moscow, the city's Health Department said in a statement on Friday.

"A campaign to collect blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients has been going in Moscow for a year. As many as 20,000 people have already donated blood plasma and more than 11,5000 patients have received plasma as part of their treatment for the coronavirus," the statement reads.

Plasma transfusion is a potentially effective method to treat coronavirus patients. It is used to treat patients in serious and critical condition.

Recovered patients aged between 18 and 55, whose weight is above 50 kilograms, can become blood plasma donors. Patients are allowed to donate blood plasma five weeks after the first symptoms of the disease. Plasma donation centers operate at a number of Moscow hospitals.