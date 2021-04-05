Russia ranks 12th in terms of presence in top 500 global university rankings

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russia has made it to the 12th place in terms of presence in the top 500 global university rankings, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in a statement on Monday following a meeting on the National Project ‘Education’.

"The Russian Ministry of Education has assessed the implementation of federal projects related to higher education. In particular, Russia secured the 12th place in terms of presence in the top 500 global university rankings," the statement reads.

The goal of the National Project 'Education' is to make sure that Russia enters the world’s top ten in terms of presence in the top 500 global university rankings by 2024.