Russian Prosecutor General’s Office points to rise in terror-related crimes

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The number of terror-related crimes in Russia rose by 40% over the past two years, according to a report on the crime situation in the January to November period of 2020, released by the Prosecutor General’s Office.
"Terror-related crimes have risen in Russia for the second consecutive year. The number of such crimes has increased by 40% - from 1,600 to 2,200 - since 2018. Half of such crimes are recorded in the North Caucasus Federal District," the report reads.
The number of criminal cases opened into the establishment of illegal armed groups increased by 79.5% this year, the Prosecutor General’s Office pointed out.
According to the report, extremism-related crimes rose by 47.1% compared to 2019.