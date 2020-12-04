Russia will keep paying attention to healthcare digitalization, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 4. /TASS/. Russia is paying a great deal of attention to digitalizing healthcare and providing medical facilities with equipment, particularly using artificial intelligence (AI), Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the international online conference dubbed Artificial Intelligence Journey (AI Journey).

One of the conference participants underlined that AI-based technologies can significantly improve efficiency of medical diagnostics. Lately, digital technologies have been increasingly used in Russian healthcare, but these spheres require development, he said, asking the president whether Russia will support this research.

"Speaking about CT technology and other modern diagnostic methods, I want to underline that much has been done in our country in the last few years to equip a large number of medical facilities with them," Putin said. "Of course, we pay attention to this and will continue to do so."

At the same time, Putin stressed that digitalization in healthcare is not just important to correctly diagnose patients but also to minimize bureaucracy.