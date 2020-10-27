Chechnya’s Kadyrov calls on Macron to ‘stop attacks on faith’

GROZNY, October 27. /TASS/. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov called on French President Emmanuel Macron to "stop his attacks on the faith" after his remarks regarding the religion.

On October 20, Macron warned that the French authorities "will commence active fight against adherents to extremist ideology and associations created by them." This happened in the wake of the October 16 murder of a teacher who showed Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Prophet Muhammad to the children. Macron’s remark made at the teacher’s funeral, including his promise to continue to publish caricatures on the Prophet, sparked an outrage.

"Macron is perfectly aware that the caricatures on the Prophet hurt the believers. And, with his actions, he fumes the flame instead of extinguishing it. Stop […] the attacks on the faith," Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Until he and other European leaders begin to respect such ideas as ‘religion,’ ‘culture,’ ‘morality,’ there will be no worthy future and order in their states. Mocking the religion, laughing at its expense - this is what they consider freedom of speech, but they themselves violate the values of other people," the head of Chechnya wrote.

Kadyrov noted that nobody has the right to treat religion with derision, adding that the French authorities "don’t have guts to acknowledge that mocking the faith and parodying it have become the reasons for the tragedy in Paris’ suburbs."