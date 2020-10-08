Over 36 mln people worldwide infected with COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The number of detected cases of the coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 36 mln on Thursday, the data on the American Johns Hopkins University website said which calculates the total based on the information from the international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the university, the number of infections currently is at 36,026,644, with 1,053,357 fatalities and 25,117,417 recoveries. The highest number of infections (7,544,612) is recorded in the US, followed by India (6,757,131) and Brazil (4,969,141).

To date, 1,248,619 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 995,275 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 21,865 fatalities nationwide.