COVID-19 to display wave-shaped dynamics until 2025, says expert

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The current global epidemiological COVID-19 scenario predicts that the virus will stay in the human population until 2025 and will manifest itself with waves of infection, says Alexander Chuchalin, head of hospital therapy department at the Pirogov Medical University and the president of the Russian Respiratory Society.

"The International Development Bank has created mathematical models, epidemiologic scenarios of how the events will unfold. There were three options. What we are dealing with now is the so-called third mathematical model, which predicts wave-shaped infection dynamics until 2025," he said in an interview for Rossiya-24 TV channel.