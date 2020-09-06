{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea

The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Steven Seagal Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Steven Seagal
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, September 6. /TASS/. Hollywood star Steven Seagal has arrived in Crimea, the region’s head Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Twitter.

"I am happy to welcome world-famous actor, musician, martial artist and Russian Foreign Ministry envoy for humanitarian ties with the US Steven Seagal on Crimean soil," the tweet reads.

The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced.

Steven Seagal is a renowned Hollywood actor, producer, screenwriter and Aikido expert. He was born in 1952 in Michigan, USA. He has so far starred in more than 120 movies most of which are martial arts action films.

In November 2016, Seagal was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin and was appointed the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for Russia-US humanitarian ties in the summer of 2018.

