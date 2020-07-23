Russia may start coronavirus vaccine production before year ends

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The production of a coronavirus vaccine may begin in Russia before the end of the year, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said at Thursday’s press conference wrapping up the parliament’s spring session.

"Russians will have the opportunity to get vaccinated before the end of the year," she pointed out. "We definitely are the first country to announce clinically-tested vaccines, which is a very important thing," Matviyenko added.

To date, 795,038 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580,330 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,892 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.