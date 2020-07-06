Moscow court issues international arrest warrant for US citizen over embezzlement charges

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court issued an arrest warrant in absentia against US national Peter Stern, accused of especially large embezzlement in Russia. The court press service told TASS that an international arrest warrant was issued against the American.

"The Basmanny Court of Moscow has chosen the preventive measure of arrest in absentia against Peter Jacob Stern. An international arrest warrant was issued against him," the spokeswoman said.

According to the spokeswoman, Stern is accused of especially large embezzlement. No further details were provided.