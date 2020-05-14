All top cyber villains speak Russian, says computer anti-virus guru

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia trains the best programmers in the world, however, as a consequence of this, the world’s best hackers often speak Russian, Yevgeny Kaspersky, founder and CEO of the Russian antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab, said in an interview with TASS. The interview was held within the TASS special project on Top Business Officials.

"If you take the highly professional segment of cybercrime, you’ll see that all top cyber villains speak Russian," he said.

"Carbanak is a classic case of this sort that occurred in 2014, if I’m not mistaken. [They were] a gang of Russian-speaking hackers from Russia, Ukraine, the Baltics and some European countries. According to our estimates they siphoned off a billion dollars in just two years," he added.

"We boast the world’s best programmers, and software developers, along with the world’s top hackers, too. All of them went to the same universities, but the end result turned out to be different. Whereas the first group tries to create something new, the other half seeks to hack and ruin. In almost 100% of the cases hackers’ motivation is the same - money, and money again, and still more money, and not only from the victim, but also from their clients," Kaspersky noted.

The full version of the interview is available here: https://tass.com/business-officials/1156041.