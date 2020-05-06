Belarussian foreign ministry strips Russia’s Channel One crew’s accreditation — TV

MINSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Belarusian foreign ministry has stripped off accreditation of a TV crew working for Russia’s Channel One after a report on the coronavirus developments in Belarus shot by the group came out, Belarus 1 TV reported Wednesday.

"Today, the Belarusian foreign ministry stripped off the accreditation of the Channel One’s shooting crew with a warning: we are willing to take even tougher measures," the Belarusian channel said. "Being a sovereign country, Belarus has the right to protect its citizens not only by medical means but also by information ones. For instance, [protect them] from lies and fakes which one report has seven. This is too much," the channel lamented.

Spokesperson for the Belarusian foreign ministry Anatoly Glaz told TASS that the accreditation of two Channel One employees was revoked in accordance with the law in media and the accreditation regulation. He explained, "the decision was made in light of [the crew] spreading information that has nothing to do with reality."

The Russian embassy in Belarus told TASS that they will not comment on the developments for now, awaiting the official document of the Belarusian authorities about the decision made regarding the Russian reporters.

Russia’s Channel One's press service confirmed the news on Wednesday.

"We confirm that out correspondent was expelled and the whole shooting crew had its accreditation stripped. We view these actions of the Belarusian authorities absolutely groundless," the press service noted.