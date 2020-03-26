Russian students to go on recess on March 28 — April 5

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian Science and Higher Education Minister Valery Falkov ordered a one-week recess for university students from March 28 to April 5 with an aim to mitigate the risk of the novel coronavirus infection, the ministry’s press service said citing a ministerial decree.

Earlier, the Russian Science and Higher Education Ministry recommended universities to switch to distance learning starting from March 16.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing March 30 - April 3, 2020 paid days off across the country, the Kremlin press service said in a statement. "All vital services, including medical facilities, pharmacies, grocery stores, banking and financial accounting organizations, transportation as well as all authorities of all levels will continue working.