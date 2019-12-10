Spy suspect Whelan makes threats to Russian jail employees - Lavrov

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. Spy suspect Paul Whelan behaves rudely and makes threats to employees of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

"Maybe that’s the tactics chosen by his defense team, [but] Paul Whelan demonstrates provocative behavior. He makes threats to FPS employees, saying he will drill their heads, and makes other arrogant statements," he said.

Lavrov went on to say that the Russian authorities treated the issue of the suspected spy's health with full seriousness.

"A lot has been said about Paul Whelan’s health," Russia’s top diplomat continued. "We treat this issue with full seriousness, our doctors examine him regularly."

"He complained about inguinal hernia, and was proposed to have it operated on. He later refused the surgery," Lavrov added.