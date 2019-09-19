Putin arrives in Izhevsk, home to Kalashnikov gun-maker, on Gunsmith’s Day

IZHEVSK, September19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Izhevsk, a city in Russia’s Urals, to personally congratulate Russian gun-makers on their professional holiday, Gunsmith’s Day marked on September 19.

The president is expected to address an all-Russia forum of gunsmiths, chair a session of the military-industrial commission and visit a new youth technological cluster named after Kalashnikov.

The forum will focus on increasing marketability and on diversification of military industrial sector enterprises. The forum will bring together several hundred specialists from across Russia. This year it is dedicated to renowned weapons designer Mikhail Kalashnikov (1919-2013), who designed the famous AK-47. Kalashnikov had worked in Izhevsk for 60 years, and the biggest Russian producer of automatic and sniper weapons, guided projectiles and high-precision weapons, housed in Izhevsk, was named after him.