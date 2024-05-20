Iran cancels all sporting events in wake of President Raisi’s tragic death — agency

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. The Iranian Ministry of Sport and Youth announced on Monday the cancelation of all sporting events for the week-long period following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying team in a helicopter crash on Sunday, IRNA news agency reported citing a sports official.

"Upon an order issued by the minister of sport and youth all sporting events scheduled for this week were cancelled," the agency stated quoting an Iranian deputy sport and youth minister.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi crash-landed in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The country’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and a number of other Iranian officials were also on board.