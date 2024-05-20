Russia condoles with families, friends of Iran’s leader, top diplomat — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia extends its condolences to families and friends of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amir Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and people who accompanied them. <…> We sincerely condole with the families and friends of those killed, as well as with the entire friendly nation of Iran. In this time of sorrow, our thoughts and hearts are with you," the Russian foreign minister said in a message of condolences released on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"In Russia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were known as true, reliable friends of our country," Lavrov underscored.

According to Lavrov, Raisi and Abdollahian made an invaluable contribution to strengthening cooperation and trusted partnership between Russia and Iran. "We will always remember these prominent politicians as true patriots of the Islamic Republic [of Iran] who firmly stood for the interests of their country and devoted their lives to serving their homeland selflessly," the Russian foreign minister added.

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Among other victims are Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem. Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand pronounced all passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports about the death of Iran’s leader in the crash.