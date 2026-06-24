Cosmonaut Kikina plans to report on spacewalks, ISS events

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Cosmonaut Anna Kikina plans to share photos, notable events, and facts about work on the International Space Station through her own perspective as the first female special correspondent of the "TASS on the ISS" project, she told the news agency.

"I am planning to share interesting information from the board of the International Space Station – our large spacecraft where Russia participates – through my personal perspective. This information includes what I will see from aboard the station looking toward Earth, as well as what will take place in the pressurized module. I will also try to portray spacewalks in some way – in short, our life as it is through my eyes," Kikina said.

Kikina became the 8th TASS special correspondent in the "TASS on the ISS" project and the first woman to hold this position. On July 14, she will travel to the space station together with Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Anil Menon.