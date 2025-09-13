Launch of Soyuz MS-28 manned mission to the ISS scheduled for November 27

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur launch facility on November 27, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The blastoff [is scheduled for] November 27, 2025," says a Roscosmos handout, issued in the run up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the National Space Center.

The spacecraft’s crew will comprise crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, who will be delivered to the ISS in accordance with the Russia-NASA seat swap agreement.