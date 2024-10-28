Hainan offers scientists salaries of up to $140,000 a year

HAIKOU /China/, 26 October. /TASS/. The labour market in the southern Chinese province of Hainan offers plenty of job opportunities for highly qualified scientific specialists with salaries of up to 1 million yuan (about $140,000 at the current exchange rate) per year, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

The newspaper cited data from the local recruitment industry. The jobs in demand, it said, are related to the national strategy for developing the system of new productive forces. Among the teams in need of professionals are breeding laboratories, which require big data engineers, smart technology specialists, seed breeders with experience and knowledge of germplasm and pest control methods.

The monthly salary of valuable employees in these areas, as mentioned above, can reach 120,000 to 135,000 yuan ($16,000 to $19,000). In addition to the above, the province needs professionals in a variety of positions, which can be found on the Hainan Free Trade Port recruitment website. The local recruitment system has various channels, with the use of an online profile platform, face-to-face interviews and online CV submission.

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a pilot zone and free trade port in Hainan. The programme aims to bring the island into the process of globalisation and the international division of labour, and lay a solid foundation for innovation. Local authorities are creating attractive conditions for investors and developing scientific and production infrastructure. According to the government's plan, the province's business environment will reach the national standard by 2025. By 2050, the region will be a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and headquarters of global companies.