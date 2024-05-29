Russia, BRICS to cooperate in astronomy, IT, biotech — science ministry

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education is going to launch international science researches along with BRICS countries in astronomy, information and biological technologies, Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Konstantin Mogilevsky said at a meeting of BRICS heads of academies of sciences.

"This year, the Ministry of Science plans to launch flagship projects aimed at the realization of international scientific research in the areas of astronomy, IT, biotech and others. We will pay special attention to organizing internships and exchanges for young scientists, as well as sending ground and sea expeditions," Mogilevsly pointed out.

He confirmed plans to establish a BRICS Geographer Day on August 18 and to send an expedition to the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Republic of Khakassia on that day in 2024.

There is also a proposition to start working together in the field of humanities, history, linguistics, sociology and to continue work on the formation of a rating of educational organizations of BRICS countries, designed to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation system, the deputy minister said.

"The scientific trend is one of the most saturated within BRICS. The institutions of the Russian Academy of Sciences have always been involved in the work in this field. I am sure that increasing cooperation here will help strengthen the BRICS countries' positions on the world stage, ensuring technological sovereignty," Mogilevsky emphasized.

The meeting is taking place at the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences.