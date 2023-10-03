Nobel Prize in physics awarded for study of electron dynamics in matter

STOCKHOLM, October 3. /TASS/. The 2023 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to French-American Pierre Agostini, Hungarian-Austrian scientist Ferenc Krausz and French Anne L’Huillier, the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

The award was given "for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter."

"The three Nobel Laureates in Physics 2023 are being recognized for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules. Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy," the committee explained.

"We can now open the door to the world of electrons. Attosecond physics gives us the opportunity to understand mechanisms that are governed by electrons. The next step will be utilizing them," says Eva Olsson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

According to the Nobel Committee, there are potential applications of this discovery in many different fields. "In electronics, for example, it is important to understand and control how electrons behave in a material. Attosecond pulses can also be used to identify different molecules, such as in medical diagnostics," the committee said.