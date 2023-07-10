It could be you: Roscosmos says taking applications for next space crew

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos and the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center have announced the beginning of the fourth enrollment campaign for the next Russian cosmonaut crew.

"Today, the Roscosmos corporation and the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center announce the beginning of an open call to be selected as a candidate to be a Russian cosmonaut. The goal is to fulfill the objectives of Russia’s federal space program," Roscosmos said on Monday.

According to Roscosmos, applications can be filed until October 30. Any Russian national who meets the relevant requirements can take part in the contest.

Chief of the Cosmonaut Training Center Maxim Kharlamov told TASS earlier that the decision to recruit cosmonauts had been made last year. According to the Center’s psychologist Zhanna Shevchenko, engineers, pilots and IT specialists will be welcome.

The Center’s press service told TASS in June that cosmonauts to fly to Russia’s would-be orbital station will be selected in 2023-2024.