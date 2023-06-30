Roscosmos invites African countries to take part in Russian orbital station project

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos has invited African countries to take part in a project to create a Russian orbital station, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said on Friday.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Borisov recalled that he had paid working visits to Egypt and Algeria. "We spoke about creating multi-satellite orbital constellations, launch services, and manned flights. I suggested they participate in the Russian orbital station, full-fledged participation, not mere training of cosmonauts, but up to the construction of national modules," he said.

According to Borisov, interest in this project is high. He expressed hope that these matters will be tackled during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

"That’s good. It will be another interesting topic to discuss," Putin noted.

The Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum will be held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.