Cargo Dragon space freighter undocks from space station — NASA

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. Crew Dragon, a space freighter designed by US company SpaceX, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, according to a live broadcast streamed by NASA’s official website.

The undocking took place at 12:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. Moscow time). The space capsule is scheduled to splash down off Florida’s coast at approximately 2:30 a.m. EST (9:30 a.m. Moscow time) on June 30, delivering to Earth samples obtained during scientific experiments carried out aboard the orbital station.

The space freighter was launched atop the Falcon 9 carrier rocket on June 5 from the space facility at Cape Canaveral, Florida, and docked to the ISS on the following day. It delivered two iROSA solar panels, food and scientific equipment.