SpaceX launches rocket with 52 Starlink satellites – company

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 carrier rocket on Saturday to bring 52 Starlink satellites into orbit, the American company said in a statement.

"Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," the company said.

Earlier the company tweeted that Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. The launch took place from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral (Florida).

The Starlink network is designed to provide Internet access by deploying a large number of microsatellites. SpaceX estimates that launching a total of 11,000 vehicles and putting them into operation will cost $10 billion. The company claims that it will be able to provide broadband Internet access at a speed of 1 gigabit per second, which corresponds to the 5G standard. Since May 2019, SpaceX has launched more than 2,500 Starlink satellites into orbit.