Large asteroid to fly 4.8 mln km away from Earth - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. An asteroid having the diameter of 1.3 km will fly on March 4 at a distance over 4.8 mln km from our planet and will not collide with the Earth, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in its Telegram channel.

"The diameter of the space body is about 1.3 km, in other words, four times higher than the Eiffel Tower. The asteroid is expected to fly near the planet on March 4," Roscosmos said.

The asteroid will not collide with the Earth because it will be at the distance over 4.8 mln km or ten times more than the distance between the Moon and our planet, the corporation said. "No need to worry," Roscosmos added.