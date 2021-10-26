Russian orbital station may become prototype for new ISS — Roscosmos CEO

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. The Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) may become a prototype for the new International Space Station, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday.

"We thought that, maybe, the Russian Orbital Service Station may become a prototype for the new ISS with even wider international participation," he noted, adding that international cooperation is very important.

He stated that Russia is ready to take part in international orbital station building projects.

In April Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov stated that the ISS condition leaves a lot to be desired, therefore Russia may focus on building its own orbital station. The Energia Rocket and Space Corporation was tasked with preparing the first module for the Russian station by 2025 - the science and energy module that was previously planned for launch to the ISS in 2024.